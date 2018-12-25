Home Opinions Editorials

Bullseye or out of bounds?

The recent introduction of an amended constitution of the Archery Association of India (AAI) and holding elections under the supervision of Former Chief Election Commissioner and Sports Secretary S Y Quraishi have ruffled a few feathers in Indian sports.

In fact, the elections have ushered in a regime change after 45 years as former bureaucrat B V P Rao was elected as the body’s second president on Saturday. Malhotra was its president from its inception in 1973 to 2012 when it was derecognised by the sports ministry for not following the sports code (age and tenure).

The contentious points in the amended constitution were that ministers and public servants could no longer hold positions in the national sports federations (NSFs)—something politicians and bureaucrats are wary about. Quraishi also gave voting rights to associate members and individual archers.

The manner in which Quraishi conducted the elections has peeved both the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The sports ministry had sent a letter to Quraishi to postpone the elections, which he said he could not as he was following a SC directive. The matter has been posted to February. The consternation is all about SC’s order. If it accepts the constitution then all other federations and even the sports ministry would be under pressure to change their own existing constitutions.

The ministry pointed out that the amended constitution is not valid as the contentious points were not approved by the ministry as yet and that the 2011 sports code is the one NSFs need to follow. In the end both IOA and the ministry did not send observers, jeopardising the recognition of the AAI’s election.

The IOA is saying that the world body that had asked the AAI to conduct elections as soon as possible too would not agree to this as it is not as per the law of the land. If the SC ratifies the elections in February, it will alter the way sports is run in the country.

