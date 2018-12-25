Home Opinions Editorials

Coalitions Now more important than pride for BJP

With the Bihar alliances done and dusted, the starting gun has sounded for the last lap to the 2019 elections.

With the Bihar alliances done and dusted, the starting gun has sounded for the last lap to the 2019 elections. Now, Uttar Pradesh tie-ups will be the biggest Rubik’s cube. Seat agreements in Tamil Nadu may be easier in comparison. Expect these to be addressed in the coming weeks. Why are these important? Because, in the past, whoever clinched the right alliance in Tamil Nadu, and whoever picked up maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh, usually went on to the high office in New Delhi. At least that’s been the case in the last three decades. 

Bihar and the smaller parties at play there too have an intriguing role. They are seen as the weathercocks in election season. They may not be numerically significant, but they invariably are on the winning side. LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, for instance, has continued to be a minister in every Cabinet since Deve Gowda’s time. Little wonder the BJP went out of its way to accommodate Paswan with a disproportionate number of six Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha seat, to keep him on the side of the NDA. 

Also indicative of how 2019 may pan out, the BJP agreed to share 17 seats with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) while keeping the same number itself, five fewer than the 22 seats it won in Bihar in 2014. Also, judge that 17 against the two seats Kumar picked up on his home turf the last time. Obviously, the BJP senses that coalitions are more important to preserve than prestige or ego at this stage.

Especially given that the other side, the RJD-Congress mahagathbandhan, has allies aplenty now—Sharad Yadav, Jitendra Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha. The latter, significantly, quit the NDA Cabinet to join the UPA ranks. In the battle of perceptions, the BJP could not have let Paswan too bolt the stables. Now, the coming few months would be politically crucial and interesting. 

