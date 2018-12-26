Bringing the northeast closer to the mainland

Inaugurating the Bogibeel bridge in Assam on Tuesday, the longest rail-cum-road bridge in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was not just a bridge but a lifeline. The bridge connects the south bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dibrugarh district with Silapathar in Dhemaji district, bordering Arunachal Pradesh. It will not only enhance connectivity within Assam but also between the state and Arunachal Pradesh.

It is well-known that the Northeast lags behind the mainland on many fronts, the reasons being historical and geographical. Historically, the Northeast remained cut off from the rest of the country until Independence perhaps. This was the result of colonial policy as well as the desire of the indigenous people of the region. In 1873, the British passed a law called the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation by which the system of inner line permit, or ILP, came into being.

Without the ILP, outsiders were barred from entering the region. The aim was that the indigenous people, being sparse in number but with uninhabited land in abundance, should not get outnumbered in their own home. The people of the Northeast themselves favoured this system. Geographically, the region is hilly and forested. To this day, many areas are not connected by motorable roads. Manipur and Mizoram don’t have any rail service, and only parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland are connected by trains.

Given this grim scenario, any infrastructure project is a welcome step. In a comprehensive study conducted in 1997, the erstwhile Planning Commission had rightly identified infrastructure development as a key thrust area in order to bring the Northeast closer to the mainland, not only geographically but also psychologically. In all development indices such as power, road and hospitals, the region ranks well below the national average. Just bridging this infrastructure deficit may not resolve many of the complex issues that the region faces, but it will certainly be the first step.