India docks at iran’s chabahar

In a low-key but significant step, India Ports Global Limited formally took over operations at the Shaheed Behesti port in Chabahar, Iran, on Monday. This followed the first meeting of the follow-up committee for implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement between India, Afghanistan and Iran, where the three sides agreed to quickly harmonise transit, roads, customs and consular matters to facilitate the easy transhipment of goods between India and landlocked Afghanistan—and eventually northwards to Central Asia—via Chabahar. Other agreements included a study to find ways to make the route economically attractive and to organise a gala event to promote the port’s potential in February 2019.

Apart from a highway, the port will also be connected to Afghanistan via a rail link part sponsored by India. Though India expressed interest in expanding the Chabahar port from 2003, the project was delayed—due to Western sanctions against Iran before 2015, and then by disagreements between the nations over who was expected to do what. Only in May 2016 did India Ports Global and Aria Banader sign a deal under which India would fund, equip and operate the container and multi-purpose terminals at Shaheed Beheshti, Chabahar Port Phase-I on a 10-year lease.

Apart from the economic significance of the port, which allows India to access Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan, it also has immense strategic significance since it is less than 100 nautical miles west of Pakistan’s Chinese-built port of Gwadar, which bookends one section of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. It was exempted from the second series of sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on Iran because that would adversely impact the economy of strife-torn Afghanistan. But tough choices now follow: With both Afghanistan and Iran having signed on to the BRI, will the India-built road and rail network be eventually forced to connect with the Chinese initiative?