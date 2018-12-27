Home Opinions Editorials

Single-rate GST a Tough sell

This standard rate could be anywhere in the midpoint between these two.

Published: 27th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s recent blog on 18 months of GST (Goods and Services Tax) has triggered a debate yet again over the idea of a single rate as against multiple slabs that exist now. Jaitley wrote that the highest slab of 28 per cent would soon be gone except for luxury and sin goods. He also suggested a “reasonable time” when the taxes rise significantly to move to a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 and 18 per cent.

This standard rate could be anywhere in the midpoint between these two. What the FM has suggested is still not a surprise if one doesn’t interpret it as moving towards a single rate in a hurry. “The country should eventually have a GST which will have only slabs of zero, 5 per cent and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception,” Jaitley wrote. 

The idea of having a three-rate structure seems to be the most accepted, as articulated by former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian too. As late as July, when he was still holding the office, Subramanian batted for a three-rate structure with fewer exemptions and simpler policies, thus ruling out a single-rate structure in India. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a stinging criticism asked why the government is changing its goalpost and rooting for a single rate today. A single rate may be extremely convenient from an administrative point of view, and remove confusion over filing returns, assessments, etc. 

But in a country like India where income inequality is large, where cottage industries co-exist with large multinational manufacturers, it is going to be difficult to sell to people the idea of a single rate. It can be an ideal trajectory when the revenues stabilise and a right mindset is created by the political class across the board—blurring the distinction between sin goods, luxury goods and the rest of the goods and services. The immediate goal could be to have a 5 per cent slab at the lower end and a standard rate at the higher end with simplified processes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp