Single-rate GST a Tough sell

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s recent blog on 18 months of GST (Goods and Services Tax) has triggered a debate yet again over the idea of a single rate as against multiple slabs that exist now. Jaitley wrote that the highest slab of 28 per cent would soon be gone except for luxury and sin goods. He also suggested a “reasonable time” when the taxes rise significantly to move to a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 and 18 per cent.

This standard rate could be anywhere in the midpoint between these two. What the FM has suggested is still not a surprise if one doesn’t interpret it as moving towards a single rate in a hurry. “The country should eventually have a GST which will have only slabs of zero, 5 per cent and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception,” Jaitley wrote.

The idea of having a three-rate structure seems to be the most accepted, as articulated by former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian too. As late as July, when he was still holding the office, Subramanian batted for a three-rate structure with fewer exemptions and simpler policies, thus ruling out a single-rate structure in India. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a stinging criticism asked why the government is changing its goalpost and rooting for a single rate today. A single rate may be extremely convenient from an administrative point of view, and remove confusion over filing returns, assessments, etc.

But in a country like India where income inequality is large, where cottage industries co-exist with large multinational manufacturers, it is going to be difficult to sell to people the idea of a single rate. It can be an ideal trajectory when the revenues stabilise and a right mindset is created by the political class across the board—blurring the distinction between sin goods, luxury goods and the rest of the goods and services. The immediate goal could be to have a 5 per cent slab at the lower end and a standard rate at the higher end with simplified processes.