Cong confidence on show in K’taka

Dissidence in the Congress in Karnataka is stale news.

Dissidence in the Congress in Karnataka is stale news. What is new is the party’s willingness to deal strictly with dissenters, which was evident in the way it went ahead with the exercise to fill vacancies under its quota in the coalition Cabinet and the manner in which it handled the fallout. It’s clear that after its victories in the recent bypolls in Karnataka and Assembly elections in other states, the party is showing the confidence to take on not only its political opponents but also troublemakers within.

It remains to be seen how long this buoyancy lasts, but there are three reasons why last week’s Cabinet expansion could be an indication of a change in the party’s spirits in Karnataka. One, the party decided to go for a Cabinet expansion despite knowing that it will have to deal with a fresh round of rebellion and stuck to the schedule though there were talks that the party will again put off the exercise citing flimsy excuses. Two, it dropped a powerful leader like Ramesh Jarkiholi from the ministry though it knew the Belagavi strongman, if snubbed, will try everything possible to stir up trouble—which he did.

Three, as a warning to dissenters, it expelled nine workers for “anti-party activities” and said it will no longer put up with rebellion. Jarkiholi deserved his sacking—he rarely attended Cabinet meetings and Assembly sessions, paid little attention to his department and his name figured prominently in multiple plots to bring down the government. While the ministry expansion and other appointments helped the Congress resolve certain inner-party issues, the sore point is it had to leave out a loyal leader like Ramalinga Reddy to accommodate some potential troublemakers.

The party is still dealing with the threat arising out of the sacking of Jarkiholi, but it seems to have the strength to weather the storm. While the Congress has clearly shown some spine in dealing with the dissidents, it has to be seen if the new-found confidence helps the party when it sits down for seat-sharing talks with its hard-bargaining ally, the JD(S).

