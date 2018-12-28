Grave lapses in tamil nadu’s  battle against HIV  

Tamil Nadu has long enjoyed a reputation of performing well above national average when it comes to health and social development. This has been seen particularly in the state’s fight against HIV/AIDS—the disease itself was first detected in India in Chennai. The prevalence of the disease among adults in the state has come down and is now on par with the national prevalence rate. However, latest data indicates a rise in new infections among the young. Obviously, the battle against the disease is far from over.

In this context, the transfusion of blood from a HIV+ youth to a woman, eight months pregnant, in a government hospital, is cause for great concern. The incident has highlighted significant procedural lapses in the way the state has been dealing with the disease. The first lapse was in 2016 when the youth donated blood, which was screened and found to have the virus. However, counsellors never informed the youth that he was HIV+, depriving him of treatment and ensuring further spread of the disease.

The second lapse occurred last month, when the youth donated blood at a GH blood bank, which appears to have failed to properly screen his blood. These lapses have endangered the well-being of the woman and her unborn child. The state has been proactive in providing care and support for both the donor and the pregnant woman. It has also terminated the services of some staff for negligence. However, responsibility cannot merely be fixed on those at the lowest levels. Governments and companies formulate checks and balances to ensure that errors don’t happen, and when they do, that damage is limited.

This lapse reminds us of the 2014 case when at least 16 people were reportedly infected with Hepatitis C following dialysis at a public hospital in Chennai. These are life and death mistakes and require the health department to undertake a serious evaluation of processes, if necessary by an external agency. Public health services are the only recourse for the poor and vulnerable. The state owes it to them to do better.