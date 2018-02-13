The fire that gutted a part of the famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai is a wake-up call for the government-run Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department that controls the shrine’s administration. It charred the 7,000 sq ft Veera Vasantharayar mandapam in the massive temple complex and damaged the structures in the vicinity. Part of its roof caved in hours after the fire broke on February 2 near one of the many petty shops housed inside the mandapam. Fortunately there was no casualty.

The accident came as a huge shock since the Meenakshi temple has a history that goes back at least two millenniums. It is at the heart of the pilgrim circuit in South India and life in Madurai pulsates around the temple. It has an estimated average daily footfall of 20,000, which goes up to over 1 lakh during festival seasons. The authorities are yet to put their finger on the cause of the fire. Theories range from camphor lit by a shopkeeper after closing hours to an electrical short circuit, but there is no final word. A minor fire a few days later at a room that houses the temple’s CCTV records added to the mystery.

Externally, it is among the better protected shrines in Tamil Nadu with mandatory frisking of pilgrims at the entry gate as it is a potential terror target. The problem lies within as the complex houses lots of little shops selling anything from toys to trinkets that clog the pathways. Many of the shops also don’t have proper power connections, so they illegally source electricity, which exposes pilgrims to the danger of a short-circuit. It’s high time all the shops are removed. Accessing puja materials should not be a problem for pilgrims as they are very much available outside the complex. Also, fire prevention gear must be put in place. The Madras High Court last week banned carrying of mobile phones into the Meenakshi temple. An earlier ban on mobiles had to be hastily rolled back as it was hugely unpopular. Hopefully, pilgrims will see reason this time around.