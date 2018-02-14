The Karnataka government has dropped its plan to bring various religious mutts and temples run by them under its control, but not before the move kicked up a row and the Congress sensed it could backfire. With Assembly polls nearing, the government could not risk antagonising the powerful mutts and those who owe their allegiance to them. Further, the proposal was to bring only Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist mutts and temples under the Religious Endowment Department, leaving out those associated with Islam and Christianity, which would have added strength to the BJP’s charge that the Congress government has been indulging in minority appeasement.

The policy decisions involving religious institutions have always been political in nature, not least because heads of religions and caste groups command a large following and wield considerable influence. While there have been attempts by political leaders to meddle in the affairs of these mutts now and then, there have also been efforts to keep them in good humour, by giving them various concessions and making special grants of funds and lands.

It was the second attempt by this government to take control of the mutts. In 2014, in line with an earlier direction from the Supreme Court, the government tabled a bill to amend the Karnataka Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act; it was dropped after opposition from pontiffs and political parties. It would have empowered the government to intervene in case of any dispute within religious mutts.

Apprehensive of the repercussions of another such move but bound by court directives, the government this time issued a notification seeking public opinion on bringing the mutts under the ambit of the department that already controls 34,559 Hindu temples across the state. But the government soon had to beat a hasty retreat. Given the fact that how politics and religion are inseparable in this country, the attempt was never going to succeed. Then, the question is, why did the government bother?