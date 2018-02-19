Going by the broad-brush picture, contest is the key constituent of electoral democracy. That’s what makes the political system accountable. At least that’s the theory: the fact that every five years, a ruling party has to go back to the people for re-election and the process opens up the field for contesting ideas, ideologies, policy proposals. If the contest is a riveting one, of strength as well as ideas, interest about it goes beyond the immediate territory.

The election in Tripura is being keenly watched, as never before, partly because it seems to be a nail-biting contest between the ruling dispensation and a new challenger, as also because of what these forces stand for. It’s a direct fight between the Left and the Right. Tripura has been under Left rule for the last 25 years with the Congress as the main opposition, more in name than action. Now, for the first time in many years, the BJP, in expansion mode, is giving the Manik Sarkar-led CPM/Left dispensation a serious fight.

Sarkar’s personal integrity is not in question, but economic stagnation seems to have made the urban voter and the youth restive. Tripura, one of the toppers in the literacy list, is unfortunately also a topper in unemployment. Jobs in this tiny state are mostly government-generated. The hope of the private sector coming in to the state has given the youth a reason to dream of a rainbow. That Sarkar has been able to bring peace and stability to the state is not debated as is his ability to bring investment. The contest thus is also between the CPM’s organisational strength and the BJP’s ability to make quick inroads.

The BJP’s swift upsurge, replacing the Congress, is quite remarkable. Even before the votes were cast, it was concluded, the GOP gave the BJP a chance to walk all over. Whichever way the state goes, the politics of Tripura and the rest of India will not be the same any more. Perceptions will change.