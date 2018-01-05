The Kerala government has started the year 2018 in right earnest by sending out a message to its state secretariat: log in late for work and pay a price. Day one saw 3,050 out of 4,497 employees punching their attendance before 10.15 am, while 946 arrived late. Considering only 1,047 turned up before 10.15 am on 28 December 2017, the reckoning within the government is that the decision to link the biometric attendance registry with the SPARK software (Service and Payroll Administrative Repository of Kerala) is going to make life difficult for habitual latecomers—the hallmark of the state secretariat work culture all these years.

It is worth remembering that there have been unsuccessful efforts in the past decade to rein in the errant staff. The government has hit the nerve centre of the state’s bureaucracy but the cascading effect will need to be felt right down to the village level. The problem is there are roughly five lakh men and women who claim a foothold under the government umbrella, at least by way of staking claim to all the benefits on offer. Getting all of them to sign up for the biometric attendance registry and linking that to the payroll system is going to be a Herculean task and a cost-benefit analysis may be in order.

Meanwhile, getting the employees to turn up for work on time is one thing; persuading them to be a part of the productivity matrix is a completely different matter. Monitoring performance parameters like turnaround time for a department file is easier said than done. Because the alacrity with which many government employees put ‘query’ on files requiring simple decisions and make such files mindlessly navigate the corridors of the secretariat and other offices is a well-documented reality.

Considering the cost borne by the state government to keep its manpower functioning—salary and pension—is well over 60 per cent of its total revenue, it is time their payroll got linked not only with their attendance registry, but to a slew of productivity parameters as well.