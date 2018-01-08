The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) move to train 500 youths belonging to SCs/STs in Vedic rituals and appoint them as priests in its temples must be appreciated, for, it is measures like these that will in the long run, help in bridging the caste divide. After initial hiccups, the trust board of the world’s richest temple launched the scheme in 2016 under which it would not only train the youth but also construct temples in their localities. For this purpose, a sum of `25 crore has been set aside, a module evolved and Sri Venkateswara Employees’ Training Academy entrusted with the task of teaching the students.

TTD is not the first temple trust board to implement a scheme like this. The Travancore Devaswom Board in Kerala gives 32 per cent quota for priests from SCs/STs and other backward classes in its temples. If one were to compare the decisions of the two boards, it is obvious that the Travancore Devaswom Board’s quota goes a long way in achieving social inclusion.

After all, caste is basically a social institution, notwithstanding its religious roots. Over a 100 years ago, Swami Vivekananda rightly pointed out, “Caste is now simply a crystallized social institution which after doing its service is now filling the atmosphere of India with its stench and can only be removed by giving back the people their lost social individuality.” This cannot be done if Dalits continue to be treated as lower in social order than the so-called upper castes.

If the objective of the TTD is to protect Sanatana Dharma, it cannot be achieved by merely appointing SCs/STs as priests in temples constructed in their colonies alone. It could draw inspiration from Sri Ramanujacharya, the great Vishishtadvaita philosopher, who made it possible for Dalits to enter temples and sought to impart spiritual knowledge to all irrespective of caste, creed and colour. The TTD, as custodian of the Tirumala temple, has the moral authority to appoint Dalits as priests in regular temples. The day it does that would be truly revolutionary.