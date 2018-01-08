After over 20 rounds of negotiations, the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) in Tamil Nadu that are already in the red offered their employees more than double their current basic pay. But a section of bus drivers and conductors, mainly affiliated to the DMK and Left unions, demanded more and began a snap strike on Thursday evening, leaving commuters to fend for themselves. A stern interim order by the Madras High Court to resume work, saying else they could be hauled up for contempt of court, has had little impact.

Seeking to make political capital, DMK working president M K Stalin called up Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday after a long time and pressed him to open negotiations with the agitators. But the government appears firm, with Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar using all means, including hiring temporary drivers and conductors, to try and keep the show going.

There were concerns though about the skill sets since anyone with a heavy vehicle licence could volunteer as a temporary driver. The issue of who would take the onus if road accidents happen with temporary drivers at the wheel was flagged by the agitating employees and passengers alike. At least two people have been killed in such accidents already.

Also, how and where the broke STUs would find funds for the wage hike is anybody’s guess since they are already sitting on an estimated `7,500 crore of dues to the workers. And crores of rupees in pension funds have not yet been settled. Besides, the government provides as many as 48 types of free bus passes, but has not remitted the subsidy amount to the STUs for quite some time now.

However, the government can be expected to cite the current wage revision to raise bus fares, an emotive issue in this part of India. Both sides seem to be playing for time, as the agitators want to wrap it up before Pongal, assuming as they do that protests beyond the festival would lose steam. In the battle of attrition, the commuter is the biggest loser.