It was expected. India’s growth forecast for the current year has been officially lowered to 6.5 per cent, the lowest since the Narendra Modi government took over in 2014. If it is any consolation, the growth forecast for China for 2017 is neck-and-neck with India at 6.5 per cent, and is likely to be pared down further to 6.3 per cent in 2018. The Central Statistical Office (CSO) which released India’s growth figures also said that manufacturing is expected to grow at 4.6 per cent compared with 7.9 per cent in the previous year; agriculture output too is expected to slow down to 2.1 per cent from 4.9 per cent. This is a far cry from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate finance minister Arun Jaitley had predicted a year ago and the 7.1 per cent target provisioned by CSO.

It is obvious that this slow down is an outcome of the chaos triggered by the knee-jerk implementation of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in July last year. Lakhs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were thrown out of gear and thousands disappeared forever. The GST collections for November, which declined to `80,808 crore, are the lowest since July 1. With lower tax revenue and a mounting fiscal deficit touching nearly 4 per cent, the Union government’s ability to spend to spur growth will be increasingly limited.

These projections are bound to add to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s woes. He had come to power on the plank of change and economic growth. His image has taken a knock in two crucial sectors: jobs and agriculture. The target the Prime Minister set was 1 crore jobs a year. The actual delivery has been a little over 2 lakh a year since the NDA government took over – the slowest job growth the county has seen in over a decade.

The farm sector too has been limping due to poor productivity. A slowing economy in the year before the next general elections leaves few options since government spending will be on a tight leash. The government has a tough call to make in the coming Budget.