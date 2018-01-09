The score is even. That is a sad way of looking at the fragile but precious peace prevailing in Mangaluru and its surroundings despite the communally-charged atmosphere in the region. While the highly-polarised coastal belt of Karnataka has been witnessing communal violence now and then, the latest round was sparked by the murder of a Hindu youth in Surathkal last Wednesday. In retaliation, on the same day, a group attacked a Muslim man, who died on Sunday. Neither of the two men killed had anything to do with the fanatical elements in the region and both fell to random attacks.

Mangaluru’s history of communal bloodshed goes back two decades and a bit more. While the atmosphere started to vitiate after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, forces that tried to cash in on the communal divide played a big role in worsening the situation and bringing it to the current level. There were 914 communal incidents between 2005 and 2015 in Dakshina Kannada district alone.

This is shocking considering that the district has a 90-per cent literacy rate and has done well on development parameters.The communal politics that gained traction in the last few decades and the rise of radical outfits have ensured that the fires of 1992 were not doused. Even the police are required to take sides.

With the Karnataka Assembly elections approaching, it’s feared that the situation will get worse. While the BJP wanted to take the slain youth’s body in a procession in an apparent bid to cash in on the sentiments and blamed CM Siddaramaiah for the killings, the latter hit back accusing the BJP of politicising the deaths to keep minorities out of the development agenda.

Parties and religious leaders, if they are serious about breaking this violent cycle, must stop playing with lives and instead join hands to ensure harmony. Police must be given a free hand to deal with these elements and there should be no attempt to shield the perpetrators. If not, killings will become the norm, and peace an aberration.