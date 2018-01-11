There are teams that want to play good cricket. Dividing the game into small fragments, they try, with the idea that if their plans work, the chance of success will be high. Then there are teams that go out to make a statement. Doing well or winning is not the only objective. They also want to make an announcement of intent.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli seems to subscribe to the second school of thought. Not just winning, they are keen to exhibit an aggressive brand of cricket. Coach Ravi Shastri too has harped on this since taking over from Anil Kumble last year. While display of aggression is a trait of modern sports and often a requisite for success, an attempt to be aggressive without taking stock of resources can nullify its benefits.

And that’s what seems to have undone India in the first Test in South Africa. To demonstrate how eager they are to take the bull by the horns, they went in with batsmen who are proven failures away from the subcontinent, in place of those with a good record in such conditions. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma average 28.84 and 23.42 outside Asia. For K L Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, the corresponding figures are 52.28 and 54.66. In short, a one-day team for a Test. As bizarre it may seem, it is true that one reason they were left out was the ability of the other two to score faster. No matter if it happens against substandard attacks on pitches that don’t test all facets of batsmanship.

It’s difficult to resist the temptation of viewing such selections as an opportunity to study the mindset. Did the team sacrifice the principle of success based on playing according to the situation instead of being aggressive all the time? Did they prefer limited-overs bravado over tenacity in the longer format? Since statements from Kohli and Shastri suggest they think on such lines, this team looks bent on ‘doing it’ emphatically rather than merely ‘doing it’. With the plan having backfired, they now have to choose between sensational cricket and sensible cricket.