Political mudslinging is definitely not something new in Kerala. It was the turn of popular Congress MLA V T Balram to shock many with his ‘paedophile’ insinuations on social media against Communist icon A K Gopalan. The remarks were undoubtedly in bad taste and least expected from a savvy politician with innumerable fans both on social media and in real life.

Sensing that the aspersions cast on AKG, a venerated Left leader and freedom fighter from the past, did reflect an absence of decency, the Congress leadership in the state was quick to disown their MLA’s derogatory remarks.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan led the CPM leaders in unleashing a scathing attack on Balram, demanding an apology and said it reflected the systemic rot within the Congress. Veteran party leader V S Achuthanandan, in his inimitable style, called Balram ‘Amul Baby’, a term he normally reserves for Rahul Gandhi. Surprisingly, the BJP chose not to join issue and maintained a stoic silence. In fact, BJP leader K Surendran, in an oblique attack on the Left, seemed to be batting for Balram, as he wanted to know if AKG was supposed to be beyond criticism of any sort.

True to style, DYFI activists vandalised Balram’s office, while an attempt was made to physically assault Balram in Palakkad. The comrades seem to be bitten by the selective amnesia bug as it is the Left that leads the race in the verbal volleys fired at political enemies. High up in the list would be the infamous ‘idiot’ reference about an HC judge in the past by M V Jayarajan, the present private secretary to the CM. And not quite far behind would be the ‘wretched creature’ and ‘stinker’ labels adorned on a bishop and a former Left ally.

The list would get longer if one were to consider the acerbic comments by the likes of Achuthanandan and minister M M Mani. Mudslinging may suit the purpose of various political parties in different contexts but the public can surely do without the dirt and the resultant stink.