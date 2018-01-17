When the qualifying draw for the Australian Open was released, Indian tennis fans had a rare opportunity to rejoice. Four players—Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran—were in the qualifying event, the highest the country has had at that level. It could have easily been five had Saketh Myneni been fit. The results weren’t a surprise—only Bhambri made it into the main draw but he too lost in the first round. But there are signs of progress after years of stasis in a sport usually dominated by doubles exponents like Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

It was the first time Ramkumar advanced to the third round of the qualifying event. Nagal was playing his first-ever match at that level, while it was Gunneswaran’s second. Bhambri, comfortably the country’s best singles player when in form, also made his first appearance at a Slam in two years. Singles has never been India’s forte with fitness and technique always posing a hindrance. However, if numbers are anything to go by, at least some improvement has been made. If India needs to progress in singles, players need to have enough faith in their ability to pursue success at the highest level. And that comes through appearances and wins.

The singles players have quietly chalked up a few noteworthy firsts over the last few months. Bhambri reached the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, an ATP 500 event—the first time an Indian made such an impression on Tour. That was sandwiched by Ramkumar’s run in Antalya (250) as well as at the Cincinnati Masters (1000). Ramkumar even beat Dominic Thiem (a potential future Slam winner) en route to the quarters. Ultimately to break into the top 100 and stay there, they need to move away from the Challengers and start competing in the main Tour. When they start winning, rankings automatically will rise. Otherwise, with ageing limbs, someday they too will have to fall back on doubles.