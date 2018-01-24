Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos on Tuesday was historic, conveying the right message: India has arrived to play a global role as developed nations look inward. As the opening speaker, Modi wasted no chance, styling himself as a classic statesman not just listing out global challenges, but also offering solutions rooted in ancient Indian wisdom. Davos was an unparalleled opportunity to pitch India as the investment destination and you’d think a leading political figure giving his most important speech of the year will craft a coherent story about the country’s achievements.

But Modi being Modi, spoke in Hindi, which as industrialist Anand Mahindra put it, kept him in his elements. The hour-long speech was interspersed with Sanskrit phrases, underscoring Indian ethos. Put another way, Modi offered modernism with philosophy, illustrating how collective sense can make the world a better place.

Talking about climate change, terrorism and protectionism, he provided an intellectual take on the current chaos and showed a vision for the world, but not without taking on superpowers. In an apparent dig at the US and its President Donald Trump on climate change and protectionism respectively, Modi wondered if countries were doing enough (on carbon emissions). He cornered China saying India “doesn’t exploit other nation’s resources”. And yes, without naming it, Modi hung Pakistan out to dry stressing the artificial divide between good and bad terrorists was dangerous than terrorism itself.

Critics may term Modi’s speech as an act of Trumpism: what you say matters more than what you do. Back home, he may be criticised for views divorced from reality on jobs and growth. But Modi emphasised his mantra—reform, perform and transform—was working. The Centre junked 1,400 laws and introduced structural reforms like GST. But for the economy to be $5 trillion by 2025, we need to grow steadily at 8.5 per cent. That’s when Modi can truly show India indeed means business.