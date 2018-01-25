If one wished to explain democracy and its deepest inner dilemmas in the form of a play, there would be no need to look beyond the Hadiya case: it captured all the essential dramatic elements, all the themes, all the power play and heart-wrenching anguish. If freedom is central to democracy, in a real world it always had to be negotiated against deeply embedded demotic anxieties.

This is especially true in a hypermobile world, where nothing seems constant, except the creeping radicalisation of politics on all sides. Thankfully, the courts refer fundamental questions not to context, but to principles of justice. The final hearing is on February 22, but the Supreme Court’s latest obiter dicta offers reason to presume a wrong will be righted. A three-judge Bench headed by the CJI has pronounced that neither the judiciary, nor Hadiya’s parents, nor even the government and its investigating arms, has a locus standi in the case.

Her marriage to Shafin Jahan is a decision she has taken as an adult, and her choice is supreme. Hadiya’s father, as a third party, cannot challenge it. Whether the chosen man is “good or bad”, as an individual or even in terms of criminal law, is not for anyone else to ask. The implication goes beyond a phenomenon recently problematised as ‘love jihad’. Tomorrow, if a retrogressive khap panchayat tries to browbeat a girl who exercises her right to pick her own husband, this would serve as a precedent, provided the girl is alive to fight her case in court.

Significantly, the SC has also delinked the core issue from the NIA probe that treats Hadiya’s marriage as a manifestation of love jihad potentially leading up to Islamist terror, via the good offices of the radical PFI, of which Shafin is a member. “The marriage is separate from any criminal conspiracy,” they said. So while the NIA probe will proceed apace, what happily looks set to go out of the window is the Kerala HC’s annulment of the marriage, which infantilised an adult woman by virtually making her a subjugate of her parents.