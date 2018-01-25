With the upcoming February 1 Budget being the last before the country goes to the polls in 2019, ‘soft’ populism is what is expected. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said, “It’s a myth that the common man is looking for sops and freebies.” It is a signal that the PM is not for ‘populism’ and wants to stay the course on economic reforms.

Among the focus points for the Budget will have to be agriculture. Modi has acknowledged the sector is in distress. Farm gross domestic product (GDP) growth is down to 2.1 per cent for the current financial year 2017-18, compared to 4.9 per cent in the previous year. The sector is reeling under non-remunerative prices, farmers having to spend more than they earn on essentials. With nearly 50 per cent of the labour force dependent on agriculture, government spending on irrigation, seeds and crop insurance is essential to get things back on the rails.

Job creation too has to be tackled. During the 2014 election campaign, Modi had promised to create 10 million jobs. Instead, the last four years have seen a paltry addition of 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh jobs per year. The latest International Labour Organisation (ILO) data shows the number of jobless is expected to increase to 18.6 million in 2018 and 18.9 million in 2019, against 18.3 million in 2017.

With 90 per cent of the employment being provided by the informal sector, the Budget must invest in infrastructure projects, and encourage private players in sectors such as road-building and construction to speed up job generation.

Finally, both private investment and the PM’s clarion call ‘Make in India’ have been faltering. Foreign money is now on its way back to American shores, where Donald Trump’s regime has reduced corporate tax from 35 per cent to an enviable 21 per cent. Domestic private investment thus holds the key to trigger both growth and jobs. An easier tax regime, lower interest rates and simplification in regulations is what corporate India is waiting for.