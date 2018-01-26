What can a bandh accomplish? Precious little in terms of achieving the stated purpose for which the bandh is being observed, but a lot if it’s being used as a tool to deliver political messages. That explains why Karnataka has to bear with two bandhs over one issue in a span of 11 days. That the Mahadayi water dispute between Karnataka and Goa is being seen as a potential vote-spinner in the coming Assembly elections is evident from the increasing noise around the issue, and it is only expected of parties to do all they can to maximise their pickings from the messy row.

So the war of words is understandable, the efforts to rope in various affected groups—and also those that have absolutely no stake in the dispute but have a lot of nuisance value—to their side are on expected lines, and machinations to cash in on the sentiments are part of the political gameplay. But a bandh is a different matter altogether, because it affects the lives of people, costs businesses dear and has a crippling effect on the economy.

Hence, questions need to be asked as to the real purpose of two bandhs in close succession over one issue. The fact that Thursday’s bandh, called by pro-Kannada organisations, coincided with BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to the state and the next one, on February 4, will clash with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengaluru does point to a political motive, though the Congress has said it has nothing to do with either of them.

It’s evident that the protesting groups have the tacit support of the Congress government. On Thursday, for example, buses run by the state-run KSRTC and BMTC stayed off roads for most part of the day, adding to people’s troubles. It’s highly unlikely that a solution can be suddenly arrived at for the festering river dispute at this stage. A bandh now is as pointless as the ongoing political slugfest over Mahadayi. Bandh is a popular political tool in this country, but parties must realise it could turn out to be a double-edged sword.