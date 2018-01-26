Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told world leaders and CEOs of top multinational companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos that red tape in India had given way to red carpet for business, lumpen elements in several north Indian states went on the rampage over the release of the film Padmaavat.

Those opposed to the film did not spare even school children in Gurugram, just outside the national capital, attacking the bus in which they were returning home. While the right to dissent is integral to a liberal democracy, there is no room for such kind of conduct in any free society. Such is the writ of these goons that fearful multiplex owners in four states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bihar—have decided not to screen Padmaavat.

The message that goes out to the world from these incidents is loud and clear. That no matter what the government does to ease regulations in order to create a healthy environment for business, India is not a destination that offers a conducive atmosphere to blue chip companies. One of the basic requirements for doing business is the rule of law, not the law of the jungle. For investors, whether foreign or Indian, a business-friendly climate is one where the state does not abdicate its authority and constitutional duty to maintain law and order. But that is what happened on Wednesday, sending the wrong signals to potential investors.

The sporadic violence took place despite the Supreme Court’s directive to all states to maintain law and order. Haryana was the worst, with the government and the police unable to control the mobs. This is not the first time the state government has utterly failed in its duty. Just five months ago, followers of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim held the state to ransom after the Dera chief was held guilty of rape. To set an example, India’s top court would do well to punish some officials and government functionaries for defying its order. Else the government can forget about attracting foreign investment to shore up India’s economy.