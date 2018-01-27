Given that the current highlight of popular culture is a film that glorifies jauhar, let’s say it was a necessary corrective that a spectacle of 26 BSF women riding 3500 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles and performing daredevil stunts stole the show at Rajpath. The contingent of the aptly-named ‘Seema Bhavani’, led by Stanzin Noryang, a sub-inspector from Ladakh, drew maximum applause at the Republic Day parade.

It’s a sign of the times that Bollywood seems more regressive than an expression of the state’s military power. Visually and in terms of gender politics, the BSF women may have eclipsed the MEA’s first-ever Rajpath outing, but the latter tableau had a thematic strand that’s going to be vital going forward—showing the common links that bind the 10 ASEAN guest nations culturally with India.

The 69th parade of the Indian Republic, in that chill morning light, was in a way a throwback to the first one when Indonesia’s legendary premier Sukarno graced the event as the first chief guest—it was also an intimation of the drastic changes the decades in between have seen. In the formal-political sphere, in everyday politics, in the economy and in socio-cultural terms. The gesture towards ASEAN, positing India firmly within the East’s dynamics, is a foreign policy movement on for a few years now—it can fructify fully if India can stand on its own feet, instead of being a state dependent on a patron state in the West, and bargain on equal terms with China. So much for foreign policy.

The R-Day parade is ultimately a self-ennobling act that speaks to the folks at home. Here, one must match the immaculate formations on Rajpath with the president’s cautionary speech a day before and the cries of those scared little school kids on a school bus that still hangs in the air. Evidently, what we like to tell us about ourselves does not square with reality. At least we have the BSF women bikers: it’s as if they were saying the women of Rajputana don’t need deranged lilliputs to defend their honour.