Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac these days is ensconced at the government inspection bungalow, Vizhinjam, perched atop the rocky cliffs along the coast near Thiruvananthapuram. The minister needs loads of concentration and solitude as he prepares the state budget, scheduled for February 2, at a time when Kerala’s cash-strapped treasury is facing a crisis. Having almost shut down since last November, it was only last week the treasury could come up gasping for much-needed air.

The restriction on the treasury followed a breach in the borrowing limit of Rs 20,400 crore a year. The government borrowed Rs 14,000 crore and after adding another Rs 6,000 crore excess mop-up from last year, it was left with a credit line of only Rs 400 crore till March. Though the restrictions were lifted last week with the government borrowing Rs 2,000 crore coupled with the Centre’s financial aid, the tightrope walk continues. Precipitating the crisis was Isaac’s expectations on GST bringing in extra revenue going awry. Fault lines surfaced with a delay in implementing the e-way bill system (electronic permit for transporting goods worth Rs 50,000 or more within a state or between states), rate cuts and glitches in the e-filing system.E-way bill generation will be possible only in February, hitting the state’s projections.

After the introduction of GST, there is only so much he can do by way of raising new taxes—service fee as direct tax is the only way forward. The last budget saw a slew of mega projects, to be implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, a move that would help the state stay free of direct financial burden. As he finally comes out of the bungalow to present his third budget in this government, Isaac, an economist of repute, will be forced to pull a few tricks from the sleeve of his kurta, not only to revive the ailing state economy, but also to find novel ways to shore up the state’s coffers. Otherwise, there will only be froth, of which there is plenty on the Vizhinjam coast.