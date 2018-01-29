India’s victory in the third Test in South Africa has come in for lofty praise. The skipper calls it one of the “sweetest” wins his team has achieved. Experts are saying India’s batting has come of age given the treacherous nature of the pitch and the quality of South Africa’s attack. There are even claims that this is one of India’s best away wins ever.

Some of it might be true, but only when this game is seen in isolation. It was a remarkable performance, but it came after the series was over as a contest. No doubt South Africa wanted to win the last game almost as badly as India, but the broader picture showing that the winners had already been identified seems to have gone missing in the popular appraisal of this Test.

Getting the better of the home team in nightmarish conditions for batting was commendable. But from India’s point of view, this series was more about what could have been. It was also about some headstrong arguments defending questionable decisions and talking big unnecessarily when the situation demanded restraint. India might have won earlier had they shown greater application while batting in conditions far better than Johannesburg. Even South Africa struggled, but their tail contributed runs that the Indian top order could not.

You don’t win if the total is 80 or 90 for seven in three of the first four innings. Imprudence in choosing the playing XI was all too glaring. Instead of acknowledging these, the captain kept insisting that selection was perfect, while the coach said after the second Test that India were playing like the No 1 team! Congratulations and celebrations after winning the dead rubber is going overboard because it’s valuable only when detached from the bigger picture. Sure there is encouragement in the way India won the third Test, but there is also room to introspect. One hopes this is not forgotten in what appears to be euphoria for scoring an ‘away goal’ in a losing cause, which unlike in football, doesn’t count.