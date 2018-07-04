Health Ministry’s  depressing post 

Depression is not an easy disease. It is sneaky and persistent and plays tricks on the minds of its survivors. It can be managed—through medication and therapy, lifestyle modifications and such. But it is not easy, especially if there are barriers to accessing diagnosis and treatment— caste, gender, poverty and so on. Further, those who do manage to access care are mostly given only one kind of care—medication. In a country with so many people and so few mental health professionals, medication becomes the default treatment for the few who can access it.

No wonder then that many people found a recent post on social media put up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to be ludicrous at best and cruel at worst. The post suggested that depression could be managed by eating fruits, getting a good night’s sleep, doing yoga, being clean and thinking positively. This last suggestion is shocking but familiar to survivors of depression, who are too often told to “think/be positive” by people unaware that the nature of the disease often prevents the survivor from doing so.

The post betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of depression and what it can do to survivors; it also fails to put out meaningful advice that could reach more people. It is true that lifestyle modifications can help manage the disease. Exercise and sleeping well can help. But what if you are too ill to get out of bed? What if the illness is making you sleep too much or not at all?

The ministry might have meant well. However, what it needs to have said was that depression is a disease that can prevent you from living a ‘regular’ life. It can prevent you from doing things that may help you feel better. Seeking help is the key. And the ministry needs to ensure holistic treatment—as it seems to advocate in the poster—is available and accessible for everyone. This requires resources and skills, a better understanding of the condition and political will. If the ministry is serious about reaching out to those with depression, this would be a good place to start.