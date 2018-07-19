Home Opinions Editorials

Rage after Trump-Putin meet can hurt India

Published: 19th July 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, smiles beside Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo | AP)

America’s polity has burst into a critical rage after President Donald Trump was seen to have failed miserably to stand up for US intelligence against Vladimir Putin’s denial at the Helsinki summit that Russia had played foul in the 2016 US presidential elections. Forget Democrats or the habitually Trump-baiting media commentariat, even Republicans competed with each other to pull him up for his Russian dalliance, his sellout of American interests in Syria, Ukraine, you name it.

Everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger to House Speaker Paul Ryan has been frothing at the mouth for what’s perceived at best as an indiscretion and, less charitably, as an attempt to turn the entire US foreign policy edifice held dear since WWII on the head. That was rendered especially striking in the context of Trump’s disastrous Europe tour, where he took on old NATO allies, virtually asking them to share the laundry expenses.

If you think India is a disinterested spectator, think again. All this anti-Trump grandstanding can hurt us bad. Ryan, for one, cited the invoking of CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) against Russia, which Trump had rather reluctantly signed, and said if the House Committees come up with more sanctions, he would be “more than happy to consider those”. And this when India was hoping for a waiver to pick up the missile defence system S-400 it has ordered from Russia.

To safeguard its old strategic alliance with Russia, India needs a nuanced transactional diplomacy. It cannot get caught in the storm of US domestic politics. Its interest lies in the success of the Trump-Putin meet and the former’s ability to sustain US engagement with Moscow. As it is, geopolitics has pushed Moscow closer to Beijing, making it play footsie with Pakistan. Under no circumstance can India let go of Russia. Not when a new world order seems upon us, with a US president who is more interested in getting jobs back to White Americans and does not believe in spending money to protect western allies, just to be called the leader of the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp