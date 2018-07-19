Rage after Trump-Putin meet can hurt India

America’s polity has burst into a critical rage after President Donald Trump was seen to have failed miserably to stand up for US intelligence against Vladimir Putin’s denial at the Helsinki summit that Russia had played foul in the 2016 US presidential elections. Forget Democrats or the habitually Trump-baiting media commentariat, even Republicans competed with each other to pull him up for his Russian dalliance, his sellout of American interests in Syria, Ukraine, you name it.

Everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger to House Speaker Paul Ryan has been frothing at the mouth for what’s perceived at best as an indiscretion and, less charitably, as an attempt to turn the entire US foreign policy edifice held dear since WWII on the head. That was rendered especially striking in the context of Trump’s disastrous Europe tour, where he took on old NATO allies, virtually asking them to share the laundry expenses.

If you think India is a disinterested spectator, think again. All this anti-Trump grandstanding can hurt us bad. Ryan, for one, cited the invoking of CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) against Russia, which Trump had rather reluctantly signed, and said if the House Committees come up with more sanctions, he would be “more than happy to consider those”. And this when India was hoping for a waiver to pick up the missile defence system S-400 it has ordered from Russia.

To safeguard its old strategic alliance with Russia, India needs a nuanced transactional diplomacy. It cannot get caught in the storm of US domestic politics. Its interest lies in the success of the Trump-Putin meet and the former’s ability to sustain US engagement with Moscow. As it is, geopolitics has pushed Moscow closer to Beijing, making it play footsie with Pakistan. Under no circumstance can India let go of Russia. Not when a new world order seems upon us, with a US president who is more interested in getting jobs back to White Americans and does not believe in spending money to protect western allies, just to be called the leader of the world.