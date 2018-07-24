Congress should wake up and smell the coffee  

The optics of the hug-and-wink no-confidence motion—the prime minister and the Congress president both used as much body language as verbal language—nearly overshadowed the vote count that followed. That apart, the Congress chief for some reason chose not to make the point that it was a recently estranged ally of the BJP—part of the NDA government till they quit—that had moved the motion. Or underline that the Congress was supporting it for the sake of the people of Andhra Pradesh, not just because special status for the residuary state was a commitment made by its PM on the floor of Parliament that has not been honoured by the successor government.

These were real issues that got a bit lost in what became an image-building exercise for 2019. Nor did the Congress highlight that the BJP did not find its oldest ally, Shiv Sena, by its side when faced with a motion of trust. It’s only support from the AIADMK and a studied ambivalence from the BJD and TRS that made the numbers in the treasury’s favour look impressive, even without two allies. The PM though did not lose the opportunity to shake up the Opposition’s attempts to forge a united front by citing the Congress’s past record—of pulling the rug from under Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar, Deve Gowda and I K Gujral, and a long history of misuse of Article 356.

With all this so fresh, the Congress Working Committee could have smelt the coffee. While giving the party and its new chief a carte blanche to strike alliances as needed, it could have desisted from projecting Rahul Gandhi as the PM face (and reinforcing Modi’s dig about being “too much in a hurry”). True, openly airing the idea that they were working towards making a Mamata, a Mayawati, a Pawar or a Deve Gowda the PM would have demotivated party workers or even middle-level leaders. Yet, keeping the window open for a possible national coalition would have been more logical. No Gandhi has ever headed a coalition government. And in vast swathes of India, the GOP is not even the main opposition party.