There’s a coalition in Karnataka, but where is the govt?

Karnataka has a new government in place, but is yet to get a full-fledged and functional political administration. After having outwitted the mighty BJP machinery in its own game, the JD(S)-Congress coalition should have expeditiously put in place a system of governance. But the unfortunate reality is that, even 10 days after taking over, the ministry led by H D Kumaraswamy is still a two-member team as the coalition has been unable to install a full team of ministers. Differences between the alliance partners on who gets what and squabbles within parties on who makes it to the Cabinet have ensured that Karnataka only has a rudimentary government.

Consider this in light of the fact that political administration in the state, for all practical purposes, ceased to function the moment the poll schedule was announced on March 27. The argument is that even without the political leadership, the government machinery can do its job because of the existence of a well-oiled system called bureaucracy. An elected representative-driven administration is the essence and purpose of a democratic system, and a bureaucracy-driven governance can at best be a transitory arrangement and cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.

The delay in inducting a full Cabinet raises questions about the real intention of stitching together an alliance. If the Congress’s only purpose of backing a JD(S)-led government is to keep the “communal” BJP out, as it made clear again and again, why is it being so particular about ministries and other power-sharing arrangements? The “unconditional” support it offered to the JD(S) even before the results were fully out on May 15 now comes loaded with conditions.

Yes, a coalition cannot be expected to be a smooth arrangement, but holding the process of government formation hostage to power tussles at this stage defeats the very purpose of forming an alliance. The parties must realise that this absurd drama has continued for too long and the people would like to see a functional government at the earliest.