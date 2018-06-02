Home Opinions Editorials

Bypoll results worrisome for BJP

The bypolls have been treated as an indicator of the political winds by the Opposition for some time now.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

The bypolls have been treated as an indicator of the political winds by the Opposition for some time now. The BJP, which has had little good news on that front, understandably played the results down, citing better showings at state elections. However, such obfuscation may not suffice any more.

The latest results for the four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats from a number of states aren’t looking great for it. The BJP barely scraped through in Palghar while taking on its oldest ally Shiv Sena. That too, because the opposition vote got divided.

The other Maharashtra seat, the NCP in alliance with the Congress snatched from the BJP. But what should be worrisome for the BJP is the steady decline in UP, a state which brought it to power in 2014. After the Gorakhpur and Phulpur debacle, it has now lost Kairana to the RLD. The Jat-dominated RLD took the risk of putting up a Muslim woman candidate, reviving its old Jat-Muslim social entente. The BJP had swept the LS and Assembly polls due to Hindu consolidation.

The Jat-Muslim antagonism post Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 was seen as a reason, particularly in western UP. The recent opposition unity has turned that consolidation on its head. The RLD, backed by the SP and Congress, with the BSP’s tacit support, had the BJP biting the dust. Proving UP CM Yogi Adityanath is no vote catcher, and the traditional economics dependent on caste compacts is too strong to be disrupted by temporary animosities. In Bihar, Jokihat showed Tejashwi Yadav is holding the RJD fort rather well. No wonder Nitish Kumar has been appearing restive, his JD(U) candidate lost badly. In Meghalaya, the Congress won the bypoll to become the single largest party. In Jharkhand, the JMM held ground. With no prominent tribal leader in its fold, the BJP stood little chance.

The bypolls seemed to reinforce the message the opposition tried to give from Karnataka. Overall, Narendra Modi may still be way ahead of his nearest rival, but the BJP is certainly not in the same position. And a wobbly economy and spiralling prices are not a helpful background score.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence