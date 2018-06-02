Home Opinions Editorials

Pushing back against China

Indonesia apparently derives its name from the Greek ‘Indos’ and ‘Nesos’, meaning ‘Indian Islands’.

Indonesia apparently derives its name from the Greek ‘Indos’ and ‘Nesos’, meaning ‘Indian Islands’. The popularity of the Ramayana in the country, which has the world’s largest population of Muslims, is an indication of the age and depth of the relationship between India and the world’s largest island nation. With some 13,000 islands, Indonesia straddles the critical Straits of Malacca, which connects the Pacific and Indian Oceans, and is one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, through which pass almost a quarter of the world’s traded goods, including oil and gas.

So when Indian PM Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo agreed to jointly develop the port of Sabang—710 km from the Andamans and less than 500 km from the Malacca Strait’s entrance—in Jakarta Wednesday, alarm bells went off in Beijing.

Though the deal, which involves jointly developing infrastructure in Sabang and the Andamans, is ostensibly aimed at ramping up trade and tourism, China worries about the possibility of Indian warships getting access to Sabang, which would allow the Indian Navy to dominate the western entrance to the strait. Repeated assertions about protecting freedom of navigation during Modi’s visit added to Beijing’s concerns. A day ahead of Modi’s trip to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, China’s state-run Global Times warned Beijing would not “turn a blind eye to possible military cooperation between India and Indonesia at Sabang.”

The upgrading of New Delhi-Jakarta ties to a “special strategic partnership” comes when China is aggressively staking claim to most of the South China Sea, building up islands and military infrastructure while sneering at the rights of other nations. It also comes at a time when many Southeast Asian nations have started questioning America’s willingness and ability to push back against growing Chinese belligerence. India must not be cowed down by Chinese threats and continue to assert its right to forge military partnerships with every nation it deems fit.

