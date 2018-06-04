Home Opinions Editorials

Smart cities mission still stuttering

The Narendra Modi government’s idea of revolutionising the Indian urban space with smart solutions appears to be stuttering.

Published: 04th June 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Narendra Modi government’s idea of revolutionising the Indian urban space with smart solutions appears to be stuttering. Four years after the Smart Cities Mission was announced with much fanfare, the progress is, at best, sluggish. Now, fresh timelines are drawn as just about four to five per cent of the projects have made it to the completion mark with original deadlines approaching. Envisaged as part of the digital push by the NDA government, a majority of the projects are still caught in the web of consultants’ extrapolation of the urban amenities without much connect to the ground reality of demand and existing municipal governance reforms.

As many as 99 cities were selected under the Smart City Mission after four rounds between 2016 and 2018. Out of the 3,000-odd projects entailing an investment of Rs 1.45 lakh crore, only Rs 4,960 crore worth of work has been completed. Another Rs 23,200 crore-worth projects have begun while tenders have been invited for an additional Rs 17,213 crore-worth projects, according to a presentation made to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development.

With elections drawing close, both the state governments and Centre are trying to pick up the pace so as to be seen as delivering. For example, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a ‘surprise visit’ to the Integrated City Operations Command Centre (ICOCM) at Bhubaneswar on May 31—the rollout date for the project. The next day, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs tweeted that the ICOCM is ready to go live soon, but the fact is the centre is only a temporary one.

Since at least 40 per cent of the total investment of Rs 2.04 lakh crore required for the projects has to come from either PPP mode or convergence, resources remain a major concern. This mission takes place at a time when the global economy is not in  great shape. Though the progress rate showed improvement last year and the Centre is now keeping a close watch on implementation, much would depend on how it coordinates with individual states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp