Thwarting Pakistan's Kashmir plan

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s decision to visit Srinagar to review the cessation of offensive operations in Kashmir, informally called the Ramzan ceasefire, needs to be welcomed. His visit is of considerable significance; its outcome will be tracked not only by the people in the Valley but even by the separatists and Pakistan, which has sworn to keep the fire burning in Kashmir.

The ceasefire has met with mixed success. Data compiled by the Union Home Ministry shows that while incidents of stone throwing have reduced, recruitment of local youth into militancy and incidents of grenade lobbing have risen sharply. The decline in stone-throwing incidents can be attributed to the suspension of cordon and search operations. Almost all such incidents occur during such operations, mostly to help trapped militants escape.

Not much should be read into the increase in grenade attacks as most of them have been carried out by Pakistan-based militants. The indigenous militant outfit, the Hizbul Mujahideen, has by and large honoured the ceasefire and not carried out any attacks. But the continuing recruitment of local youths into militant groups ought to be a cause of concern for the authorities. This shows the lure of militancy among the youth is still very strong. Many have taken up the gun to emulate Burhan Wani, the Hizb leader who enjoyed cult status.

The mixed response to the Ramzan ceasefire, however, must not deter the government from more such initiatives. The next step should be to try and bring the separatists to the talks table. Although the Hurriyat Conference has so far not reacted positively to the government’s appeal for talks, every effort should be made to reach out to them. Although the hold of the Hurriyat over the public has declined over the years, and this has been stressed by none other than Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, it is still an important voice in the Valley. Only by such outreach can the government isolate the deep state in Pakistan that is bent on aiding and abetting terrorism in Kashmir.