Trump-Kim summit a stunning start

I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many will think of this as a scene from a fantasy ... science fiction movie.” This was how Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, was heard describing their Singapore Summit meeting to US President Donald Trump. All eyes were indeed fixed on the Capella hotel on the luxury resort island Sentosa. About 3,000 journalists had descended on the venue. Seoul-based international relations expert Dan Pinkston spoke of the “two tracks” on show: “the abstract side—the ideas and feelings ... and the physical, material side’’. The chemistry between the two leaders can change things intangibly—the two sides are technically at war. But material gains are needed for the situation on the ground to alter. Till then, what emanated from the summit will be only words. More from an exuberant Trump—rather easy on words of praise for his young North Korean counterpart (whom he called a “talented, tough negotiator”)—and less from Kim.

Nonetheless, the latter’s one-liner held out a promise that pushed up the dollar and Asian stocks: “We are going to leave the past behind and sign a historic document ... The world will see a major change.” What did the documents say? Not much on the specifics of how the total denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula would be achieved. But mentioned a US security guarantee to DPRK as an enabling context. Undeniably it sounded good—even if, again, details of US troop reduction are a tad hazy. The discussions will continue: Trump has promised he would meet Kim “once more”.

If everything goes according to script, North Korea will destroy its nuclear arsenal, Trump would one day visit Pyongyang and Kim, the White House. As of now, North Korea will return the remains of Americans killed and missing in the 1950-53 war, and the US would stop what Trump called ‘tremendously expensive’ war games. Sanctions will continue, but a stunning beginning has been made, even if the denouement is still not in sight. Do bear in mind, though: these are two of the most mercurial figures of recent history.