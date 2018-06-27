Kerala Paddy move Under a cloud

The Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill 2018, passed on Monday, could well be hailed as a landmark decision just as there are many who feel it is a black mark in the state’s efforts towards environmental protection, wetland conservation and self-sufficiency in food production. CM Pinarayi Vijayan justified it as an unavoidable intervention made for Kerala’s progress and expansion of paddy cultivation, with the small landholder the ultimate beneficiary.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala termed it a black legislation that would unsettle conservation gains achieved over the last decade. In 2008 the V S Achuthanandan-led Left government brought in the Paddy Land and Wetland Conservation Act. It was a milestone in Kerala’s efforts towards food security. A drastic decline in the area of rice cultivation from over eight lakh hectares to less than one lakh hectares had prompted it to come out with the legislation.

A decade on, another Left government has gone in for a huge makeover. Of the 30 sections in the original Act, 14 have been amended. The amended Act has introduced a new category of land—unnotified— which stands for land excluded in the draft data bank and levelled before 2008. The clause which allows the government to grant exemptions for reclaiming land for ‘public purpose’ is fraught with ambiguity and could be exploited.

Taking away the very essence of the original legislation, the new law could lead to rampant reclamation, environmental destruction and perhaps sound the death knell for Kerala’s remaining paddy fields. Having come to power flaunting a green manifesto, the new legislation gives rise to a lot of questions. With a legislation regarding development in Munnar slated to follow, it’s anybody’s bet as to how much the big builders and developers are slated to benefit. Sure, the legislation is made in the name of the landless and the deprived. Therein lies the crux of the problem as the basic intent of the legislation has come under a cloud.