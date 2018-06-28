TN raj bhavan and a tough law

To say that TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit is an unusual figure would be an understatement. When he arrived in TN in October 2017, the criticism against his predecessor Ch Vidyasagar Rao was that he was a part-time governor. Purohit can by no measure be called a part-time governor. His tenure has been different from that of his predecessors in many ways. He has tried to cultivate an open relationship with the media, regularly giving interviews and hosting a press conference he said would be a regular affair. He has taken steps to cut down on Raj Bhavan’s expenditure, even paying for the meals of his family and visitors. The key criticism against him, however, has been that if anything he is too involved.

Raj Bhavan’s practice of meeting with district-level officials to learn about programme implementation has drawn criticism from the Opposition which views them as an infringement on state rights. Matters came to a head after DMK workers staging black flag protests against the governor in Namakkal were arrested. On Saturday, DMK leader M K Stalin was also booked for staging a similar protest near the Raj Bhavan.

Then, in a controversial move, Raj Bhavan issued a statement warning that Section 124—conviction would mean a jail term of up to seven years—would be invoked against those using ‘criminal force’ to ‘overawe’ the governor and prevent him from exercising his ‘lawful powers’. Whether black flag protests could be described as use of criminal force has been the question raised by critics. Further, critics have asked if it was a warning against the exercise of the democratic right to dissent.

Raj Bhavan needs to clarify whether the criticism holds water. Instead, it explained the legal grounds on which the meetings were held. If Raj Bhavan is to convince citizens of its good intentions in holding decidedly unconventional meetings, it ought to reconsider the issuing of veiled threats against critics and introspect as to whether their criticism has any validity.