Students from various parts of the country have been protesting in New Delhi since February 27 against the alleged leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from February 17-22. The SSC conducts exams for recruitment to various Class III posts in ministries/departments of the Central government and in subordinate offices. The students have alleged that on February 21, two hours before the quantitative paper exam, the answer keys with questions were uploaded on social media. The government has ordered a CBI probe into the matter but that has not satisfied the aspirants, who continue to protest.

The SSC scam, if it can be called that, follows a depressing pattern that has been going on regularly in many parts of the country. The Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, the medical admission scam in which a retired Odisha High Court judge was arrested, that even divided the apex court, and the NEET exam scam are just a few. After every scam is unearthed, the government’s pro forma response is to order a probe, whose files only gather dust.

The regularity of the scams is a result of the high stakes involved in recruitment exams. The job market is crowded with the educated unemployed with no sign of any reversal in the unemployment rate. With job creation hitting new lows while the army of jobseekers grows, scamsters will undoubtedly have a free run. According to the latest report of the International Labour Organisation, the number of jobless in the country will increase to 18.6 million in 2018 and 18.9 million in 2019, against 18.3 million in 2017.

The unemployment rate will stand at 3.5 per cent in 2018 and 2019—the same level of unemployment seen in 2017 and 2016, said the ILO’s ‘World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2018’ report. These alarming figures come even as the ILO said the unemployment rate at a global level would decline for the first time in three years. So the need of the hour is to tackle unemployment with alacrity.