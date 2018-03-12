The right to life includes the right to die with dignity. Anyone who has seen a loved one suffering from a terminal illness or living in a persistent vegetative state would have realised this. Prolonging life when there is no hope for recovery can be experienced by the patient as an act of cruelty in itself. The Supreme Court, on Friday, in a landmark judgment said that the right to life, as guaranteed by the Constitution encompassed the right to live with dignity. This means that an individual also has the right for the process of their death to be “smoothened” if there is no hope of recovery. More importantly, the Court held that advance medical directives on how a person wished to be treated in cases of injury or serious illness needed to be recognised by the state and medical fraternity.

It is the Aruna Shanbag case that memorably brought the issue of euthanasia into public discourse in India. Shanbag had been assaulted and then forced to live in a persistent vegetative state for 42 years before she finally succumbed to pneumonia. Her case reached the Supreme Court but while rejecting euthanasia for her, it recognised passive euthanasia and suggested legislation be enacted. In Friday’s verdict, the Court laid out detailed guidelines for the creation and execution of advance directives and held that a patient has the right to refuse treatment. The verdict has raised concerns that patients may be coerced into refusing treatment or enacting advance directives to that end by family and other interested parties. However, the possibility of the misuse of a law cannot become the reason for such humane provisions not to exist in the first place.

The Court has sought to create guidelines that will reduce the possibility of the misuse of this right. It ought to be hailed for rightly recognising and reiterating that the right to life includes the right to die with dignity, which in turn means the right for the wishes of a dying person be respected and the option for suffering to be mitigated for a person not in a condition to decide for themselves.