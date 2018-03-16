Beyond the manifold ways in which the electoral shock the BJP received in Gorakhpur and Phulpur is being parsed, the mood is also caught by the word going around in the off-the-record space. Or rather, the very nature of what is being said in whispers. For the BJP, it’s the hour for conspiracy theories. Dark hints of sabotage are being passed around in the shadows, sotto voce. The perpetrators? Pick your fancy.

The trouble with conspiracy theories is that all of them are mutually exclusive. If one of them is true, the other must necessarily be false. In the post-truth world, we know no theory needs to be true for it to contain elements that reflect the complex equations that exist. It is not by their veracity that one judges conspiracy theories: that they are suddenly floating in the air is itself revelatory.

For, they are baleful creatures of doom. (In good times, no one has a conspiracy theory.) They are also a way of being in denial about something the party is aware of. That the vast social coalition it had brought about under the Hindutva flag is under some internal strain and may be fragmenting, with segments showing a capacity for outward mobility, due to the inter-caste tensions that play out at a subterranean level within the Hindutva space. In the BJP’s thumping win a year ago, the margins were actually higher than those of 2014. So Hindutva’s adhesive properties were still working, over the fractious tendencies of caste. The only thing that intervened between then and the present results: Yogi’s regime.

It is felt that UP’s first saffron-clad CM may have overplayed his militarised Thakur identity, especially with a series of encounter killings that mostly had petty criminal lynchpins from the lesser castes (and of course Muslims) being targeted. Consequently, three key caste blocs that allowed the BJP to make up its numbers— Brahmins, non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Mahadalits—were angry and exercised their veto (despite the BJP trying a Brahmin candidate to mollify one segment). An interesting space to watch till 2019.