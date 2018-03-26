Having got used to surprises with varying degrees of shock and awe, cricket gets a frightening reality check. The ball-tampering incident in Cape Town was no spur-of-the-moment expression of aggression. Australian captain Steve Smith disclosed that the ploy to derive unfair advantage was premeditated. A group of senior players was involved. It’s difficult to remember if, in the history of Test cricket, any captain had ever been so open about his team’s plans to cheat.

Unlike earlier incidents in the South Africa-Australia series, this does not threaten physical damage, but deals a body blow to the image of the game.As acts of acrimony and unsporting conduct are on the rise, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) responsibility does not end with punishing the guilty in this incident. In the first two Tests, players from both teams were probed for threatening or making ill-intended physical contact with the opposition. Despite lengthy inquiries, the ICC punished nobody. Players often transgress the line between acceptable and unacceptable. But few are booked or reprimanded. Even Smith got what looks like a mild, one-Test ban.

The process of probing and announcing the verdict sometimes ends after the next match starts, which explains the high percentage of suspended sentences, where a player is punished only if he errs again in a stipulated period. This makes cricket’s sanction mechanism less feared and so less revered, unlike football and many other sports.

Sanctions for unacceptable behaviour or cheating have to be more direct and immediate, like in the case of Smith. If need be, it has to be exemplary. Only then will those who consider crossing the line think twice. That’s why this incident should not be seen in isolation. One reason things reached this stage is there are few examples of action against departure from guidelines. Unless that becomes the practice, attempts to cheat will continue. The sandpaper saga should work as a wake-up call as well as a new beginning.