When it came to power, the BJP-led NDA government had raised hopes of a new era in Centre-state relations with its avowed guiding principle of cooperative federalism and it seemed for a time that the increased tax devolution to the states would indeed usher in the long-awaited achhe din for Team India comprising the prime minister and the chief ministers. Sadly, four years on, that spirit of cooperation lies in a shambles, ironically, with the exit of the TDP from the NDA, and the ongoing public spat between the two former friends.

The nine-page letter from BJP President Amit Shah to Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu detailing the quantum of central assistance extended to the cash-strapped state after the creation of Telangana hasn’t helped one bit. By imputing political motives and insinuating diversion of funds, he has handed Naidu one more chance to claim yet another affront to the self-respect of Telugus.

Had he been more polite than political, Shah could have made a forceful argument on how the Centre has helped the state and left some room for an “informed debate” as he suggested. In his riposte, Naidu contradicted the “facts” put out by Shah and the one inescapable conclusion from their “debate” is that one of them is surely lying.

Coming as this does in the charged political atmosphere in the state, it has compounded the prevailing confusion. With opposition parties whipping up public sentiments over the denial of special category status—promised by the BJP at the time of division of the state—the least the Centre and state could do is tone down the rhetoric, and come up with evidence to buttress their arguments. After all, the people are entitled to know the truth.

Having promised special status, the BJP has been citing the 14th Finance Commission report for its U-turn long after the panel chairman himself denied having made any such recommendation. Shah, otherwise eloquent throughout his letter, was tellingly silent on this one question. Why, Mr Shah? Why?