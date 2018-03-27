Winning a trade war has an ice cube’s chance in hell. But US President Donald Trump, with a mercantilist mindset, appears to think otherwise. At 1.6 per cent, the US has one of the world’s lowest weighted average import tariffs and Trump’s tough talk on China roiled global markets. But critics doubt Trump’s commitment to walk the talk. Just look at the EU, Canada and Mexico, which are exempted from the recent steel and aluminium tariffs. Argument over. The size of the tariffs too doesn’t match the rhetoric. His original 45 per cent tax on tariffs was to slice 4.8 per cent off China’s GDP, but the watered-down $60 billion worth tariffs is chump change.

On its part, China announced a mere $3 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural exports—from the Trump-friendly farm belt—and not where it hurts like aircraft (think Boeing) or auto, suggesting Beijing is open to talks. Some say China—America’s biggest foreign creditor holding 19 per cent of US government securities—can seek revenge selling US Treasuries, but then it will spike bond yields and hurt its own dollar reserves.

In reality, the export-dependent China has more to lose than the US—a self-contained economy with trade component at 28 per cent of GDP; it’s 41 per cent for China. What we don’t know is, if Trump’s beef with China is about trade or if it’s a bargaining chip to crack crucial diplomatic deals. Either way, Trump is playing to his base considering the mid-term elections and could be content with a moral victory if Beijing, as in the past, agrees to symbolic trade concessions.

It is understandable that China’s President-for-life Xi Jinping proclaimed that protectionism is ‘locking oneself in a dark room’. But belief in globalisation is being shattered and the world’s 60 largest economies quietly imposed a staggering 7,000 new protectionist measures in the last decade. India, the ninth largest exporter to the US, isn’t immune, and the government shouldn’t cow down but counter it, even moving the WTO if necessary.