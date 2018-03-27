We are in such a hot digital soup, we can no longer be sure what is being said, when and why. Nothing seems spontaneous. For politicians, the old logic of ‘sensing the pulse of the people’ seems passe. They probably say things based on online behavioural analyses conducted by an unknown entity. Nonetheless, hanging on to our faith in good old democracy of the textbook variety, let’s take Minister K J Alphons at face value. Why a tourism minister would speak on Aadhaar is curious.

Anyway, he’s entitled to. As is a government entitled to follow its manifesto of promises. Debates can arise, of course, legitimately. Despite misgivings, citizens, young, old and infirm, mostly complied with the decision to create a biometric registry, and got themselves unique verification numbers. Later, if they find that Aadhaar, instead of enhancing life processes, is coming in the way of their fulfilment, even compromising basic rights, they are entitled to say so.

Alphons’s analogy—that Indians have no problem with more intrusive checks, undergoing body scans and sharing details of ancestry while applying for a US visa—is wholly misplaced. This categorising of grievance or dissent as anti-national helps no one. As a minister, he’s expected to understand people’s problems, not accuse them. Aadhaar has real logistical, security-related and constitutional problems. That’s why it has landed in the apex court. The citizen is well within his/her rights to not be willing to share biometric details with private entities, mobile operators or bankers (neither inspires much confidence these days).

Can anyone say data security is not a worry? From rogue neighbours to impersonal bots on Facebook and profiteering firms hired by parties, everyone is after data like it’s MacKenna’s gold. Wanting to safeguard one’s safety, privacy and independence is not anti-national. Citizens won’t give up their rights and accept a new order without asking questions. Flinging accusations is not the solution, it is better to give satisfactory answers.