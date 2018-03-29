Don’t shoot the messenger’, is an old saying of the jungle. It’s normally used in a benign, metaphorical sense. But modern-day messengers—those ubiquitous reporter-journalists—are actually being eliminated, literally being crushed to death, for bringing to cold public light illegal activities and uncomfortable facts. There was nothing metaphorical about the way three journalists in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh lost their lives recently. In the latter, the journalist was involved in a sting operation through which collusion between the sand mafia and the police in Bhind district was exposed. The grey area was minimal. Fearing for his life, the journalist had sought protection. This was ignored, and a CCTV camera caught his death under the wheels of a truck.

In Bihar, two journalists were mowed down by an SUV driven allegedly by a former village head’s husband. These are neither the first nor the only such incidents. Nor is the phenomenon India-specific. But journalists being silenced forever, rather than engaged on points of dispute, proves they were on to something right. The violence is often at the behest of law enforcement agencies. In Delhi last week, two woman journalists were attacked by Delhi cops, one of them molested, the other’s camera snatched, while they were covering a protest march. Unthinkable as it may sound, media associations had to take to the streets and meet the Union Home Minister to get FIRs registered against the ‘culprits’, unfortunately the cops.

How did the fourth estate become so vulnerable? A debate is on within; outside realms sadly do not reflect it. The public mostly revels in the idea of a venal journalist, a “presstitute”, the kind who gets caught out in stings. But there are some who are dying, often the sole breadwinners of their families. We need a change of mindset. The murder of a journalist or an attack on journalism is bound to boomerang. Venal journalists, like corrupt cops or judges, need to be weeded out by law. But if journalism itself is attacked, it makes society at large far more vulnerable.