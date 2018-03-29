Darkness under the lamp is something that is omnipresent in Indian sports. Even with tales of glory and success, there are instances of neglect off the field. Being the most affluent sports body in the country, the BCCI is expected to be better in this regard. But going by its treatment of umpires who officiate in domestic cricket, it seems the richest board has developed an apathy for them. They have not had a raise since 2012.

There was no mention of umpires or other match officials, when the board announced increments for players—international and domestic, men and women—earlier this month. There are 115 umpires doing duty in close to a 1,000 domestic matches the BCCI conducts every season. The 10 in Grade A get `20,000 per day. The rest are paid `15,000. Considering that one doesn’t get more than 30-40 days a season, the average income after a 10 per cent deduction doesn’t let umpires to take this up as a profession. So these essential service providers in an otherwise professional setup function as amateurs.

The board’s income has increased by leaps and bounds and players have deservingly benefited from that. But neither the BCCI nor the court-appointed CoA has paid attention to the lack of incentives for umpires. Even the Lodha commission report is silent on compensating them suitably.

It’s no wonder then that our officiating standards are poor. S Ravi has been the only Indian in the ICC’s Elite Panel of umpires in over a decade. Indian umpires are rarely on duty when World Cups are held. Complaints against umpiring are commonplace in domestic cricket and this year at the annual meeting of Ranji Trophy captains, participants were vocal about it.

If reports are to be believed, the CoA has even ordered a re-examination of umpires after that. While measures to improve standards are welcome, it’s equally important to have uniformity in appraisals. Rewarding one set of participants without looking at others doing a thankless job is not good governance.