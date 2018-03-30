The Central Board of Secondary Education examination paper leak that has affected lakhs of students across the country and abroad has come as a rude shock to not only the students but also to their parents. The shoddy manner in which the CBSE has conducted itself is not only shocking but highly condemnable. When reports came in Monday of a possible paper leak of the Class XII economics paper, the standard response was of a denial. Prior to the alleged economics paper leak, there were also reports of the Class XII accountancy paper being leaked.

In both cases, even as the students were writing the exam, the paper was doing the rounds on social media and WhatsApp. But instead of conducting a probe there was only denial. Even when the CBSE announced its decision to conduct a re-examination of the economics and mathematics papers, the board refused to admit that the papers had leaked. Instead it said it was taking the step “taking cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of examinations in order to uphold the sanctity of the board examination and in the interest of fairness to students”.

This ostrich-like approach not only does nothing to restore its credibility but also reveals a stubborn attempt to brush such an important development under the carpet.Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar’s statement that even he spent a sleepless night as a parent will do little to assure the students because paper leaks seem to have become the norm. Before the CBSE exam paper leak there was the Staff Selection Commission paper leak. The SSC exams are conducted for recruitment into Central government services. The affected SSC hopefuls are still protesting even though the government has ordered an investigation by the CBI. This only shows that the students have little faith in the government and the systems that are in place. The least that the government can do is to take action against some officials because in both cases the leak could not have taken place without official connivance.