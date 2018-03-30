With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections, the stage is set for what is expected to be one of the most contentious poll battles India has ever seen. The buildup for the polls started months before the date was announced with parties sparing no effort to run down each other. While the intense political rivalry is understandable given what is at stake for all the major players involved, the amount of bitterness introduced into what should be a fair and peaceful democratic process has the potential to make this election one of the ugliest in the country’s political history.

All three major parties in the fray—the Congress, BJP and JD(S)—have played a role in vitiating the atmosphere by indulging in slander, name-calling, gimmickry, and attempts to divide and polarise communities. These are basic essentials of the political survival kit, but the question is how an election held in such a climate can be fair. While it’s in the interest of democracy that the parties make an attempt, at least from now on till the voting takes place on May 12, to not let the atmosphere deteriorate further, it’s unlikely that they will mend their ways at this stage.

But even if the parties don’t fall in line, the Election Commission is duty-bound to ensure that the election is held in an atmosphere where people are free to make an informed choice. The EC must crack down on any further attempts to spread hatred and divisiveness, influence voters through gifts, misuse administrative machinery for political advantage and use muscle and money power to win votes. While measures such as Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and photos of candidates on EVMs will help make voting a fair and confusion-free exercise, it’s the campaigning that the EC needs to watch out for. As parties and candidates can be trusted to find ways to beat poll-related curbs and flout rules of fair play, the EC will have its hands full but cannot afford to fail nearly five crore voters.