Thankfully, the Centre is examining the “desirability” of filing a judicial review against the Supreme Court order that laid down stringent safeguards before registering a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The communication from the law ministry is welcome for two reasons. First, it shows there is bipartisan consensus—the government is not unresponsive to demands for a review, regardless of whether those demanding it are opponents or allies (its own Dalit MPs are demanding a restoration). Secondly, it’s a step towards righting a wrong.

The two-judge Bench has made it mandatory for a ‘preliminary enquiry’ to be conducted before an FIR can be registered on caste-related discrimination or violence. The Bench, ironically, termed a law enacted by Parliament to prevent atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis as “a charter for exploitation or oppression”, a tool for “blackmail” being used to perpetuate casteism. Pray why? Data shows 5,347 and 912 false cases of atrocities against SCs and STs respectively—an average of 10 per cent of cases registered. (This corresponds to the 9-12 per cent false cases attested for other crimes, abduction to forgery.) The remaining 90 per cent is India’s reality.

Even with the law as it stood, getting FIRs registered was a tall ask, say Dalit activists. Now, with higher sanction made mandatory, it will be well nigh impossible. Have we as a nation reached a point where the most vulnerable sections have become so empowered, as the Bench would like us to believe? If indeed we have, the Act should be scrapped, not diluted, and we should celebrate our attaining of a truly egalitarian society! If not, as is evident, we better think twice and take remedial measures as the Centre is considering. Does that mean Section 498A cannot be misused? Of course, it can be, as can any other law. But why does no one demand the dilution of those acts, citing misuse, as they do for those that protect the vulnerable? Look at the order on the anti-dowry law by the same Bench, and you see the pattern.