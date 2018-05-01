An artist who can’t be forgotten

After Spain exited the 2004 Euros without even qualifying for the knockouts, much soul-searching followed. “How do we get to the top of the world?” was a frequently asked question. The powers that be found an answer very close to home. They noticed the world had started producing physical footballers. So Spanish authorities decided to change the goalposts.

Considering the Spaniards’ genetic make-up, they focused on producing technical, nimble-footed footballers who would treat the ball like a king. Around the same time, Barcelona again began to look at La Masia, their famed finishing school. They found a few gems—Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fabregas to name a few. That batch had another footballer who ticked all of Spain’s new boxes—Andres Iniesta.

One of the greatest midfielders, he will be remembered not just as an artist on the field but also as a great human. He was never seen arguing on the field. No fibbing and theatrics. Messi and manager Pep Guardiola wrote the modern Barca Bible but it would not have been possible without the midfielder’s genius. Iniesta came on at half-time in the 2006 Champions League final—the beginning of Barcelona’s modern legacy—and altered the course of the tie. The 33-year-old, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season, has been doing it for the last 12 years.

Nine La Ligas, including the one clinched Sunday, four Champions Leagues and a World Cup, in a style which elevated the Beautiful Game. Iniesta epitomised the club’s most basic tenet—Mes que un club (More than a club). But what made him extra special was how he helped Spain rediscover the art of winning. His winning goal in the final of the 2010 World Cup acted as balm for a lifetime of failed endeavours. There is time for one final Indian summer though. The 2018 World Cup in Russia. Considering he is a nice guy who mostly finished first, do not bet against this slightly built footballer sending all of Spain into delirium for one final time.